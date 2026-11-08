M5.7 quake strikes central Japan, over 20 injured

The 1:04 a.m. temblor originated in the western part of Shizuoka Prefecture at a depth of about 40 kilometers and registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Chita, Aichi, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued.

A seismic intensity of lower 5 was recorded in parts of Aichi, Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

At upper 5, most people find it difficult to walk without holding onto something and unfixed furniture may topple over, while at lower 5 objects such as dishes and books may fall from shelves.

No abnormalities were detected at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka, according to its operator, Chubu Electric Power Co.

The nuclear power station sits near the projected source area of a potential Nankai Trough megaquake.

The weather agency said the possibility that Sunday's quake was linked to a possible Nankai Trough megaquake was "low."

Some local train services were suspended and Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains were delayed between Shizuoka and Gifu-Hashima stations following safety checks, the operators said.

The central government set up a liaison office to respond to the quake.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 6.1 earthquake had struck off the east coast of Japan’s Honshu Island on Friday.