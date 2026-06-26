Katy Perry goes dark, Carly Rae Jepsen returns and Madonna joins FIFA soundtrack

New releases

Carly Rae Jepsen returns with On Wires, the lead single from her upcoming double album Day and Night, due out on September 18.

Charli xcx shares Wink Wink, the third single from her forthcoming album Music, Fashion, Film, arriving on July 24.

Katy Perry releases Watch It Burn alongside a music video embracing a darker aesthetic.

Steve Lacy teams up with SZA on is it cool?, another single of his upcoming album Oh Yeah?, set for release on July 17.

sombr releases My Body Isn't Ready alongside a music video starring Inde Navarrette and Josh Heuston, best known for their roles in Obsession and Off Campus, respectively.

Muse team up with Ellie Goulding on Hush, a collaboration from the band's new album The Wow! Signal, released today.

Gracie Abrams unveils Look at My Life, a new song and video from her upcoming album Daughter from Hell, due on July 17.

Alan Walker and Ava Max join forces on FATE, a collaboration that was premiered during Walker's DJ set in May.

Madonna and Feid release Read My Lips, a new addition to the official FIFA World Cup 26 album.

La Roux shares Babyline, the second single from her upcoming fourth studio album Old Flames.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.