Madonna revisits Confessions, Dove Cameron releases debut album and The Weeknd surprises Hong Kong fans

New releases

Dove Cameron makes her full-length debut with Final Girl, her first studio album. The release follows two previously released singles, When in Rome and Do the Math.

Madonna releases Confessions II: Instrumentals, an instrumental edition of her last album.

Sufjan Stevens releases Worst Christmas Ever!, a 16-track collection that brings together highlights from his extensive Christmas recordings. The album includes 15 tracks previously released across several holiday collections, alongside a previously unreleased song, On This Christmas (It Only Gets Better).

La Roux returns with Old Flames, her fourth studio album. The release follows three singles: Cabin Fever, Babyline and Lose Myself.

Yaeji shares ddr, a new single whose title stands for Dance Dance Revolution.

The Weeknd surprises fans with Hong Kong, a new song that he premiered on October 24 at Kai Tak Stadium during his After Hours til Dawn tour. The track samples Monsoon by Hong Kong singer Faye Wong.

Music news

Lady Gaga, Jack White and Blondie are among the nominees for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame. Other nominees include Shakira, P!nk, Sia, Boy George and Ne-Yo. The 26 nominees are competing for six places in the 2027 class. Voting closes on December 14, with the inductees to be announced next year.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping soundtrack will feature 29 tracks by artists from across rock, country and Americana. The lineup includes Ella Langley, Tyler Childers, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Noah Kahan, The Smashing Pumpkins and Depeche Mode. Jennifer Lawrence also appears on the album with Deep in the Meadow. The companion album is scheduled for release on November 13, ahead of the film's theatrical debut on November 20.

You can read last week's music in brief here.