Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter collab, Lady Gaga’s two new songs: Music week in brief

New releases

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter release Bring Your Love, first performed at Coachella in April. It is the second single from Madonna’s 15th studio album Confessions II, set for release on July 3, following I Feel So Free.

The official The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack arrives, featuring two new songs by Lady Gaga, Shape of a Woman and Glamorous Life.

Sienna Spiro releases her first-ever soundtrack track Material Lover, included in the film.

Natalie Imbruglia releases Upside Down, the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album Algorithm.

Maroon 5 return with a new single Heroine.

Alex Warren drops Fine Place To Die, the second single from his upcoming project.

SZA and Isaiah Rashad release Boy in Red, taken from Rashad’s forthcoming album It’s Been Awful.

John Newman returns with a new track Merry Go.

Music news

A new clause tied to Taylor Swift ensures artists will receive direct payouts from Universal Music Group’s Spotify equity sale, regardless of whether they have recouped label expenses.

Olivia Rodrigo announces The Unraveled Tour, a 65-date global run set to launch this fall.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.