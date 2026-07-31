Ariana Grande's new album Petal, Robyn and Zara Larsson team up, Green Day release new music

New releases

Ariana Grande returns with her eighth studio album Petal. The 12-track, 36-minute record was co-written and executive produced by Grande alongside Iranian-born Swedish songwriter and producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. The title track Petal was released simultaneously with the album.

Ellie Goulding shares 4 Seasons, the latest preview of her upcoming album I Know Too Much, due September 4, 2026.

Robyn teams up with Zara Larsson for a remix of Talk To Me, one of the standout tracks from Robyn's latest album Sexistential.

Green Day and a lineup of guest artists release NIMRODS: The Soundtrack for the upcoming coming-of-age film Nimrods. The soundtrack includes Green Day's new song I'm Never Gonna R.I.P.

Moana: Voices Across the Ocean brings together 25 Pacific artists inspired by Disney's Moana. The collection spans Island reggae, R&B, pop, Island country, soul, and dance while incorporating traditional Polynesian musical influences.

Sara Bareilles returns with the new single Still Crying.

James Blake, Travis Scott, and Ludwig Göransson release a video for song When I'm Home from the soundtrack to the film The Odyssey.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.