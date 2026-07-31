Ariana Grande's new album Petal, Robyn and Zara Larsson team up, Green Day release new music
This week in music, we round up the biggest headlines, new releases, and standout moments, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
New releases
Ariana Grande returns with her eighth studio album Petal. The 12-track, 36-minute record was co-written and executive produced by Grande alongside Iranian-born Swedish songwriter and producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. The title track Petal was released simultaneously with the album.
Ellie Goulding shares 4 Seasons, the latest preview of her upcoming album I Know Too Much, due September 4, 2026.
Robyn teams up with Zara Larsson for a remix of Talk To Me, one of the standout tracks from Robyn's latest album Sexistential.
Green Day and a lineup of guest artists release NIMRODS: The Soundtrack for the upcoming coming-of-age film Nimrods. The soundtrack includes Green Day's new song I'm Never Gonna R.I.P.
Moana: Voices Across the Ocean brings together 25 Pacific artists inspired by Disney's Moana. The collection spans Island reggae, R&B, pop, Island country, soul, and dance while incorporating traditional Polynesian musical influences.
Sara Bareilles returns with the new single Still Crying.
James Blake, Travis Scott, and Ludwig Göransson release a video for song When I'm Home from the soundtrack to the film The Odyssey.
You can read last week’s music in brief here.