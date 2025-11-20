Madinah welcomes over 3.7 million visitors in Q2 2025

According to the bulletin released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), 2,102,425 visitors arrived in Madinah from abroad, with females accounting for 53.9% and males 46.1% of the total.

The number of visitors from within the Kingdom for religious purposes reached 1,665,341, including 766,165 Saudi visitors (46%) and 899,176 non-Saudi residents (54%). Among domestic visitors, 68.5% were males and 31.5% were females.

These figures reflect continued growth in religious visits to Madinah and highlight the ongoing efforts by relevant authorities to enhance the visitor experience and improve service quality.

