Kazakhstan, Mongolia to deepen trade and transport ties

The discussions focused on key areas of bilateral cooperation and progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and senior levels.

Photo source: gov.kz

Particular attention was given to expanding trade and economic ties and developing transport and logistics cooperation. The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in industry, agriculture, investment, science, education and culture.

The interlocutors highlighted the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission as an effective mechanism for advancing practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. In this context, they noted the need for continued coordination between the two countries' relevant government agencies and business communities.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of preparations for the 10th anniversary session of the Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled to take place in Astana in October this year.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Mongolia discussed expanded cooperation in digital technologies