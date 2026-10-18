Macron to address French nation after mass protests and unrest

More than 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest, according to French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. More than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters have been injured, while hundreds of businesses have suffered material damage.

Violence was reported in several major cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, Strasbourg and Nice. Public buildings, including prefectures and town halls, were targeted, while shops were vandalized and looted.

In a statement posted on X, Macron condemned the violence and pledged legal action against those responsible for attacks on public institutions and businesses.

“There is no place for violence in our Republic,” he said, expressing support for law enforcement officers and calling for unity against those seeking to undermine state institutions.

Nuñez also stressed that while peaceful protest is a fundamental right, violence and coordinated attacks on public buildings and security forces are unacceptable. He said investigations were underway to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 550,000 people joined protests across France on Saturday.