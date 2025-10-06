French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

The decision comes amid ongoing political instability in France and the absence of a stable parliamentary majority.

Sébastien Lecornu had served as Prime Minister since September 2025, succeeding François Bayrou, whose government resigned earlier following a failed vote of confidence.

In the coming days, President Emmanuel Macron is expected to hold consultations with parliamentary forces to form a new government. Until a successor is appointed, Sébastien Lecornu and his cabinet will continue to carry out their duties during the transitional period.