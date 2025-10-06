French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has tendered the resignation of his government to President Emmanuel Macron, who accepted it, according to an official statement from the Élysée Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The decision comes amid ongoing political instability in France and the absence of a stable parliamentary majority.
Sébastien Lecornu had served as Prime Minister since September 2025, succeeding François Bayrou, whose government resigned earlier following a failed vote of confidence.
In the coming days, President Emmanuel Macron is expected to hold consultations with parliamentary forces to form a new government. Until a successor is appointed, Sébastien Lecornu and his cabinet will continue to carry out their duties during the transitional period.