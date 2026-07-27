Macron convenes crisis meeting over massive wildfires in France

According to La Gazette France, citing the Élysée Palace, the meeting is taking place at the Interior Ministry on Monday. Participants will discuss efforts to combat the fires and their impact on affected sectors of the economy.

🚨SHOCKING | More than 3 lakh people flee raging wildfires across France and Spain as authorities declare a state of emergency in Spain, while firefighters continue battling massive blazes threatening the French city of Bordeaux pic.twitter.com/lCDqgQu3CP — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 26, 2026

Meanwhile, the massive wildfire in Gironde, near Bordeaux, remained broadly stable overnight into Monday. According to the prefecture, no major developments were reported, while emergency services continue their operations on the ground.

🇫🇷 Insane aerial video showing the massive wildfire near Bordeaux.



The fire is sitting about 15 km from the city in France's Gironde region, forcing over 220,000 people to pack up and leave while torching 42,000 hectares of pine forest.



Over 2,500 firefighters, backed up by… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 26, 2026

Europe is burning. France + Spain: 250,000+ people evacuated this weekend alone. France: 98,000 hectares destroyed, a new national record. Worst wildfire crisis in the country’s history.



Even the Tour de France had to cut its final stage. When wildfires cancel the Tour de… pic.twitter.com/DOXFbJj8bZ — France Safety Travel (@francesafetytra) July 26, 2026

Since Wednesday, the fire has burned around 42,000 hectares in Gironde. Approximately 220,000 people have been evacuated from the department, while 240 homes have been destroyed. A total of 84 firefighters have been injured, ten of whom required evacuation.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said wildfires have affected approximately 115,000 hectares across the country since the beginning of the year. He described the situation as exceptional.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that massive wildfires in France and Spain had prompted mass evacuations and the deployment of military units.