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    Macron convenes crisis meeting over massive wildfires in France

    13:12, 27 July 2026

    French President Emmanuel Macron has convened an interministerial crisis meeting as massive wildfires continue to affect several regions of the country, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Emmanuel Macron, wildfires
    Collage credit: https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron / Canva

    According to La Gazette France, citing the Élysée Palace, the meeting is taking place at the Interior Ministry on Monday. Participants will discuss efforts to combat the fires and their impact on affected sectors of the economy.

    Meanwhile, the massive wildfire in Gironde, near Bordeaux, remained broadly stable overnight into Monday. According to the prefecture, no major developments were reported, while emergency services continue their operations on the ground.

    Since Wednesday, the fire has burned around 42,000 hectares in Gironde. Approximately 220,000 people have been evacuated from the department, while 240 homes have been destroyed. A total of 84 firefighters have been injured, ten of whom required evacuation.

    French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said wildfires have affected approximately 115,000 hectares across the country since the beginning of the year. He described the situation as exceptional.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that massive wildfires in France and Spain had prompted mass evacuations and the deployment of military units.

    Emmanuel Macron France Incidents Wildfires World News EU Europe
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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