M7.5 quake hits off South American tip

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) revised down the quake magnitude, initially reported at 8, adding that it hit at a depth of 11 km.

The earthquake struck more than 700 km southeast of Argentina's city of Ushuaia, with a population of about 57,000, the USGS said.

Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami warning for its Antarctic territory after the quake struck 258 km northwest of the Base Frei site, it said in a bulletin.

