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    M7.5 earthquake hits Venezuela

    06:40, 25 June 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 jolted 16 km SW of Moron, Venezuela at 2205 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Xinhua reports.

    M7.5 earthquake hits Venezuela
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.40 degrees north latitude and 68.32 degrees west longitude.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck northeastern Japan on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued.

    Earthquake Natural disasters Venezuela World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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