M7.5 earthquake hits Venezuela

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.40 degrees north latitude and 68.32 degrees west longitude.

Alerta de Tsunami y siguen la réplicas en Venezuela, se ha sentido en Curazao, Aruba y parte de Colombia pic.twitter.com/pVkvcV0fOX — David Iglesias (@DavidRIglesiasS) June 24, 2026

🌊 Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Venezuela, triggering tsunami alerts



⚠️ The quake shook Caracas and prompted tsunami warnings for Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, along with an advisory for Puerto Rico https://t.co/vINdK2bLuk pic.twitter.com/Muc7nW3Q5Z — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) June 24, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck northeastern Japan on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued.