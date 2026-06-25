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    M6.9 quake strikes northeastern Japan

    05:45, 25 June 2026

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck northeastern Japan on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said, Qazinform News Agency cites Kyodo.

    M6.9 quake strikes northeastern Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The earthquake at 07:30 a.m. took place off the Pacific coast of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of 50 kilometres. It registered an upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hashikami and a lower 6 in Hachinohe, both located in Aomori Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    According to the agency, an intensity above 6 makes it impossible to stand or move without crawling, and most loose furniture will shift, with objects toppling over.

    The earthquake registered above magnitude 5 in Sannohe, Aomori Prefecture, as well as in Morioka and other areas of Iwate Prefecture. It also impacted Miyagi, Hokkaido, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima, Tokyo and its neighbouring prefectures.

    JR East announced that Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations following the earthquake.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Willits, California, in the United States, on Wednesday morning.

    Earthquake Japan Natural disasters World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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