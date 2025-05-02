EN
    M7.4 quake hits Drake Passage, Chile issues tsunami alert

    19:20, 2 May 2025

    A magnitude-7.4 quake struck Drake Passage at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) on Friday, CGTN reports.

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: @QuakeAlerts / X

    The U.S. Tsunami Warning System has issued a tsunami alert after the strong tremor hit the region between the South Atlantic and Southern oceans.

    The Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said the coastal area of the Magallanes region in southern Chile will be evacuated due to tsunami risk after the earthquake.

     

    World News Earthquake Incidents Latin America
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
