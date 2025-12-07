M7.0 earthquake strikes Alaska

Tremors were felt in Juneau, the state capital, and as far away as Whitehorse, the capital of Canada’s Yukon territory, according to local media.

USGS said the quake was centered 96 km northeast of Yakutat at a depth of 10 kilometers. No casualties or property damage have been reported in the United States.

The National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that no tsunami threat followed the earthquake.

According to CBC News, Earthquakes Canada said the tremor happened near the Alaska–Yukon border.

Local authorities, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and fire services, said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Qazinform reported that on December 4, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan.