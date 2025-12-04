M6.5 quake hits Kyrgyzstan

According to preliminary data from the Institute of seismology of the National Academy of the Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the quake was centered in China’s territory, approximately 40 km to the southeast of Bedel village, 85 km to the southeast of Kumtor mine, and 145 km to the south of Karakol city.

The earthquake in Bedel village was recorded at a magnitude of 4.5, at the Kumtor mine — 4 points, in Karakol — 3 points, and in Bishkek — 2.5 points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck Akqi County in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

To note, the earthquake was felt in Almaty today. According to the municipal emergencies department, the tremor struck at 12:45, with a preliminary magnitude estimated at 2-3 points.