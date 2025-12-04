M6.0 quake hits NW China's Xinjiang
14:54, 4 December 2025
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Akqi County in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 3:44 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reported.
The epicenter was monitored at 41.13 degrees north latitude and 78.40 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake was felt in Almaty today. According to the municipal emergencies department, the tremor struck at 12:45, with a preliminary magnitude estimated at 2-3 points.