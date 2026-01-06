M6.2 quake rattles western Japan, no tsunami warning issued

The 10:18 a.m. quake struck eastern Shimane Prefecture, measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. More temblors followed, including an M5.4 quake at about 10:37 a.m.

The initial quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No abnormalities were detected at the Shimane nuclear power plant in Matsue after the first quake, operator Chugoku Electric Power Co. said.

To note, Sanyo Shinkansen Line services halted after quakes.

It was reported an earthquake was recorded on the border of Zhambyl, Almaty regions on January 5.