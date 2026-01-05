EN
    Earthquake recorded on the border of Zhambyl, Almaty regions

    12:39, 5 January 2026

    Underground tremors were registered 30 km north of the village of Otar, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.

    Earthquake recorded on the border of Zhambyl and Almaty regions
    Photo credit: https://kndc.kz/

    According to the Center’s operational data, the earthquake occurred on January 5, 2026, at 10:15 am Astana time.

    The coordinates of the epicenters are 43.76° north latitude, 75.15° east longitude. MPV magnitude made 3.7 and energy class was8.8.

    As previously reported, on the night of December 22, 2025, residents of Almaty also felt an earthquake.

    Earthquake Incidents Regions Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
