Earthquake recorded on the border of Zhambyl, Almaty regions

According to the Center’s operational data, the earthquake occurred on January 5, 2026, at 10:15 am Astana time.

The coordinates of the epicenters are 43.76° north latitude, 75.15° east longitude. MPV magnitude made 3.7 and energy class was8.8.

As previously reported, on the night of December 22, 2025, residents of Almaty also felt an earthquake.