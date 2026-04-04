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    M6.2 earthquake strikes Pakistan

    10:37, 4 April 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale struck several regions of Pakistan, including the capital, Islamabad. There have been no reports of loss of life or property damage, WAM reported.

    M6.2 earthquake strikes Pakistan
    Photo credit: @movielover93582 / X

    The Pakistan Meteorological Department stated in a report that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 190 kilometres, with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. Tremors were felt by residents in Islamabad, Chitral, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla, and other areas of the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

    The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab also noted that residents in Lahore, Mianwali, Jhang, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, the Pothohar region, Sargodha, and other areas of the province felt the quake.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit south of Kyrgyzstan on April 2.

     

     

    Pakistan Earthquake Natural disasters World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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