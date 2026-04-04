M6.2 earthquake strikes Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department stated in a report that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 190 kilometres, with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. Tremors were felt by residents in Islamabad, Chitral, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla, and other areas of the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab also noted that residents in Lahore, Mianwali, Jhang, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, the Pothohar region, Sargodha, and other areas of the province felt the quake.

🚨 BREAKING:

A 6.3-magnitude #earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region on Friday evening, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Tremors were felt across **Islamabad, Peshawar, and the Swat Valley, with shaking also reported in parts of India and nearby regions. pic.twitter.com/tjYVweEpta — Global Pulse (@movielover93582) April 3, 2026

CCTV footage has emerged showing the intense 6.3 magnitude earthquake that jolted Rawalpindi and Islamabad. You can see the sheer power of the tremors in these clips. May Allah keep everyone safe! 🙏🏔️#Earthquake #Rawalpindi #Islamabad #CCTVFootage #Zalzala #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Eq80bJXb6c — Huzaifa_Exclusives (@MemeVibes55) April 3, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit south of Kyrgyzstan on April 2.