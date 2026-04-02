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    4.5 M quake jolts Kyrgyzstan

    09:45, 2 April 2026

    A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 05:28 a.m. local time in the south of Kyrgyzstan, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    4.5 M quake jolts Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Seismology Institute

    According to the Seismology Institute, the earthquake was centered 3 km southwest of Uzgen and 45 km northeast of Osh.

    No casualties or damage were reported.

    As written before, a strong earthquake measuring up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck eastern Japan on Wednesday morning.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Earthquake Natural disasters
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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