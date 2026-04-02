4.5 M quake jolts Kyrgyzstan
09:45, 2 April 2026
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 05:28 a.m. local time in the south of Kyrgyzstan, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the Seismology Institute, the earthquake was centered 3 km southwest of Uzgen and 45 km northeast of Osh.
No casualties or damage were reported.
As written before, a strong earthquake measuring up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck eastern Japan on Wednesday morning.