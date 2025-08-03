M6.2 earthquake strikes off Kamchatka coast

The epicenter was located 279 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 25.9 km.

According to seismologists, seismic activity in the region is decreasing, although it remains high. The aftershock process after the earthquake on July 30 with a magnitude of 8.8 is expected to last several months.

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka on the morning of July 30, marking the strongest seismic event in the area since 1952. According to official data, the quake had a magnitude of 8.8, while the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service recorded it at 8.7. The main quake was followed by multiple aftershocks measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher. The regional Health Ministry reported one person injured. Authorities in Kamchatka Territory declared a state of heightened alert, while the Severo-Kurilsky District of Sakhalin Region imposed a state of emergency. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, prompting alerts from Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.