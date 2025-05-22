M6.1 quake rocks southern Greek islands

According to Greek media reports, the epicenter was located 56 km north of Neapolis, south-eastern Greece, at a depth of about 60,3 km.

According to initial inspections, the damage recorded was of little importance, small landslides on the provincial road network, and no injuries were reported.

On May 16, an earthquake occurred 253km away from the Kazakh city of Almaty. The quake was recorded at 5:12 am Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.