EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    M6.1 quake rocks southern Greek islands

    15:12, 22 May 2025

    An earthquake of magnitude 6,1 occurred this morning in the coastal area of ​​northern Crete, Greece, Agenzia Nova reported.

    earthquake
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    According to Greek media reports, the epicenter was located 56 km north of Neapolis, south-eastern Greece, at a depth of about 60,3 km.

    According to initial inspections, the damage recorded was of little importance, small landslides on the provincial road network, and no injuries were reported.

    On May 16, an earthquake occurred 253km away from the Kazakh city of Almaty. The quake was recorded at 5:12 am Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

     

    Earthquake World News EU Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All