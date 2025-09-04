M6.0 earthquake strikes near Aleutian Islands
10:36, 4 September 2025
An earthquake with the magnitude of 6.0 was registered near the Aleutian Islands of the United States, TASS reports citing the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
The epicenter was located 1,547 km to the south of the city of Anchorage in Alaska, with the population of about 298,000 people.
The earthquake source was at the depth of 54 km, the center said.
Earlier it was reported that the earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Kunar area.