Second earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale strikes Afghanistan's Kunar area

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an agency of the U.S. Department of the Interior that monitors earthquakes worldwide, today's quake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

This is the second major earthquake to hit Afghanistan, following the one recorded on the night between Sunday and Monday, when a magnitude 6 earthquake killed over 1.400 people and injured more than 3.000.

Al Jazeera reports that the earthquake was also felt in northwestern Pakistan. The Pakistan Meteorological Department calculated the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.4 and located its epicentre in southeastern Afghanistan.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deepest condolences to Afghanistan over numerous victims following a strong earthquake that struck the country late Sunday.