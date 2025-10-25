M5.9 quake strikes off Hokkaido's east, no threat of tsunami

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake originated southeast of the Nemuro Peninsula at a depth of about 40 kilometers at 1:40 a.m., registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of the northern island.

When the quake occurred, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency broadcast an emergency alert predicting a quake measuring up to upper 5 on the Japanese scale. The government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to handle the situation.

Earlier, it was reported that Mongolia recorded over 14,000 earthquakes in 10M2025.