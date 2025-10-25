M5.9 quake strikes off Hokkaido's east, no threat of tsunami
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck off eastern Hokkaido in Japan's north early Saturday, the weather agency said, adding that there is no threat of tsunami from the temblor, Kyodo reported.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake originated southeast of the Nemuro Peninsula at a depth of about 40 kilometers at 1:40 a.m., registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of the northern island.
When the quake occurred, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency broadcast an emergency alert predicting a quake measuring up to upper 5 on the Japanese scale. The government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to handle the situation.
