Over 14,000 earthquakes recorded in Mongolia in 10M2025

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Sub-Council’s 2025 action plan, expert assessments on the earthquake resistance and structural reliability of buildings, the progress of seismic passporting activities, and issues requiring further attention.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), more than 14,000 earthquakes were recorded across the country during the first ten months of 2025. Among them, 43 quakes measured between 3.5 and 5.2 magnitude, representing a 26 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.