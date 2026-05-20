M5.9 quake hits Japan's southwestern islands of Amami
08:52, 20 May 2026
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the southwestern island region of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday, with no tsunami warning issued, the weather agency said, Kyodo reports.
The 11:46 a.m. quake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.
As written before, as of 11:10 a.m. Monday, two trapped people were confirmed dead, and a 91-year-old man was rescued after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Liuzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local earthquake relief headquarters said.