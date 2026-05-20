M5.9 quake hits Japan's southwestern islands of Amami

The 11:46 a.m. quake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

As written before, as of 11:10 a.m. Monday, two trapped people were confirmed dead, and a 91-year-old man was rescued after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Liuzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local earthquake relief headquarters said.