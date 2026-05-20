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    M5.9 quake hits Japan's southwestern islands of Amami

    08:52, 20 May 2026

    A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the southwestern island region of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday, with no tsunami warning issued, the weather agency said, Kyodo reports. 

    M5.9 quake hits Japan's southwestern islands of Amami
    Photo credit: Japan Meteorological Agency

    The 11:46 a.m. quake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

    As written before, as of 11:10 a.m. Monday, two trapped people were confirmed dead, and a 91-year-old man was rescued after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Liuzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local earthquake relief headquarters said.

    Japan Earthquake Tsunami Natural disasters Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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