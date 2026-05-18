2 dead, 1 rescued after 5.2-magnitude quake hits south China's Guangxi

The quake hit Liunan District of Liuzhou at 0:21 a.m. Monday at a depth of 8 km, leaving three people missing.

Emergency, fire, and police authorities rushed to the scene immediately after the quake to carry out rescue operations. Earlier on Monday, two of the three missing people were found, unfortunately, without vital life signs. Later, a 91-year-old man was rescued from the site and confirmed by the medical team as in stable condition. He was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Guangxi's regional earthquake relief headquarters launched a Level-III emergency response at 2 a.m.

The office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV emergency response on Monday and sent a work team to the affected area to support local earthquake relief efforts.

The China Earthquake Administration also activated a Level-III emergency response after the earthquake

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted near the south coast of Myanmar at 02:05:25 GMT on Monday.