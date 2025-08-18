M5.8 quake strikes northeastern Algeria

The quake hit at 8.11 pm local time (1911GMT), with its epicenter located around 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province, CRAAG said.

Algeria’s Civil Protection Department said in a statement that no casualties or material damage had been recorded so far and rescue and assessment operations are underway in the area.

🔴🇩🇿 Deux secousses sismiques ont été enregistrées ce dimanche soir en Algérie.

• Selon le Centre de recherche en astronomie, astrophysique et géophysique (CRAAG), une première secousse de magnitude 5,8 sur l’échelle de Richter a été ressentie le 17 août à 20h11, avec un… pic.twitter.com/BqsKgT7dCx — LeLien (@LeLienofficiel) August 17, 2025

Algeria has suffered a number of devastating earthquakes throughout its history.

The 1954 Chlef earthquake measured 6.7 in magnitude and resulted in over 1,243 fatalities, 5,000 injuries and widespread destruction.

Another powerful quake struck Chlef in 1980, registering 7.3 magnitude. It killed at least 2,633 people, injured thousands and leveled much of the city and its surroundings.

In 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Boumerdes province and northern Algeria, killing more than 1,300 people and causing massive damage to homes and infrastructure.

Earlier it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off Ibaraki Prefecture northeast of Tokyo in the morning of August 14.