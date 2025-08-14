EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    M5.1 quake hits off eastern Japan's Ibaraki Pref., no tsunami warning

    08:33, 14 August 2025

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off Ibaraki Prefecture northeast of Tokyo early Thursday morning, the weather agency said, Kyodo reports. 

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off Ibaraki Prefecture northeast of Tokyo early Thursday morning
    Photo credit: Japan Meteorological Agency

    No tsunami warning was issued after the 4:13 a.m. quake, which the agency said originated in the Pacific off the eastern Japan prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometers.

    According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor measured 4 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kasama, Ibaraki. Other areas registered lower intensity.

    It was earlier reported that several people remain unaccounted for in southwestern Japan on Monday as ongoing heavy rain triggered dangerous landslides, according to local authorities and rescuers. 

    Japan Earthquake Natural disasters Landslide Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All