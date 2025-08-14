M5.1 quake hits off eastern Japan's Ibaraki Pref., no tsunami warning

No tsunami warning was issued after the 4:13 a.m. quake, which the agency said originated in the Pacific off the eastern Japan prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometers.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor measured 4 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kasama, Ibaraki. Other areas registered lower intensity.

It was earlier reported that several people remain unaccounted for in southwestern Japan on Monday as ongoing heavy rain triggered dangerous landslides, according to local authorities and rescuers.