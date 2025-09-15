M5.8 earthquake strikes India

The tremors were felt across the region, including in Guwahati, the state capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the magnitude at 5.5. The epicenter was located 10 kilometers northeast of Kharupetia, with the quake’s focus at a depth of 29 kilometers. The seismic activity was recorded at 11:11 GMT.

Photo credit: seismo.gov.in

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.

Northern India lies along a major geological fault line, where the Indian tectonic plate meets the Eurasian plate. The region is prone to earthquakes.

As reported earlier, a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the waters off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.