M5.8 earthquake strikes India
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern Indian state of Assam on Sunday, according to the country’s National Center for Seismology, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The tremors were felt across the region, including in Guwahati, the state capital.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the magnitude at 5.5. The epicenter was located 10 kilometers northeast of Kharupetia, with the quake’s focus at a depth of 29 kilometers. The seismic activity was recorded at 11:11 GMT.
No reports of casualties or damage have been received.
Northern India lies along a major geological fault line, where the Indian tectonic plate meets the Eurasian plate. The region is prone to earthquakes.
