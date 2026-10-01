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    M5.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

    09:14, 1 October 2026

    A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Afghanistan on the morning of October 1, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    M5.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to preliminary data from the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred at 6:29 am Astana time (1:29 am GMT).

    The epicenter was located at 36.46 degrees north latitude and 68.51 degrees east longitude.

    The quake occurred at a depth of 18 km and had an energy class of 13.2.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 155 kilometers north-northwest of Kilmia, Yemen, on Monday. 

    Incidents Earthquake Afghanistan Natural disasters
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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