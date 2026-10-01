M5.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

According to preliminary data from the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred at 6:29 am Astana time (1:29 am GMT).

The epicenter was located at 36.46 degrees north latitude and 68.51 degrees east longitude.

The quake occurred at a depth of 18 km and had an energy class of 13.2.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 155 kilometers north-northwest of Kilmia, Yemen, on Monday.