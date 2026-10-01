M5.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan
09:14, 1 October 2026
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Afghanistan on the morning of October 1, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Institute of Geophysical Research of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center, the earthquake occurred at 6:29 am Astana time (1:29 am GMT).
The epicenter was located at 36.46 degrees north latitude and 68.51 degrees east longitude.
The quake occurred at a depth of 18 km and had an energy class of 13.2.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 155 kilometers north-northwest of Kilmia, Yemen, on Monday.