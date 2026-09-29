M4.8 earthquake strikes Yemen
01:20, 29 September 2026
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 155 kilometers north-northwest of Kilmia, Yemen, on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake occurred at 17:37:55 UTC on September 28 at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 13.388°N, 51.494°E.
The USGS classified the earthquake as reviewed and placed it in the Gulf of Aden region.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the Almaty region on September 28.