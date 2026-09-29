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    M4.8 earthquake strikes Yemen

    01:20, 29 September 2026

    A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 155 kilometers north-northwest of Kilmia, Yemen, on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M4.8 earthquake strikes Yemen
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred at 17:37:55 UTC on September 28 at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 13.388°N, 51.494°E.

    The USGS classified the earthquake as reviewed and placed it in the Gulf of Aden region.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the Almaty region on September 28.

    Earthquake Yemen Middle East World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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