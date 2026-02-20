M5.8 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
20:55, 20 February 2026
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake occurred on February 20, 2026, at 18:09 Astana time (13:09 GMT).
The earthquake's epicenter was located at 35.95 degrees north latitude and 69.63 degrees east longitude. It registered a magnitude of 5.8 (mb) and an energy class of 13.9, with a focal depth of 138 km.
On Thursday, Qazinform reported that an earthquake hit 311 km southeast of Almaty.