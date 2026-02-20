M5.8 earthquake shakes Afghanistan

According to the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake occurred on February 20, 2026, at 18:09 Astana time (13:09 GMT).

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 35.95 degrees north latitude and 69.63 degrees east longitude. It registered a magnitude of 5.8 (mb) and an energy class of 13.9, with a focal depth of 138 km.

On Thursday, Qazinform reported that an earthquake hit 311 km southeast of Almaty.