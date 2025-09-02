EN
    M5.7 quake strikes China

    15:18, 2 September 2025

    According to the network of seismic stations of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck China on Tuesday at 12:58 p.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    M5.7 quake strikes China
    Photo credit: Depositphotos.com

    The epicenter located 319 kilometers southeast of Almaty, at 40.782 degrees north latitude and 78.865 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 5 kilometers. The energy class was 12.3. The intensity in Almaty reached 2.

    Earlier, it was reported a 5.1M earthquake hit the East Kazakhstan region.

    Incidents Nature Natural disasters Earthquake
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
