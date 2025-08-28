M5.1 quake strikes E Kazakhstan region

The epicenter located 799 kilometers northeast of Almaty, at a depth of 25 kilometers.

According to seismologists, the quake classified as moderate. However, it was not felt on the surface — residents of the region did not notice any tremors.

The regional Department of Emergency Situations confirmed there was no threat to the population or infrastructure.

“There have been no reports of damage or casualties. The situation remains stable, with the tremors classified as technical and imperceptible to residents. Monitoring continues,” the department’s press service reported.

Overall, East Kazakhstan region is among the country’s most seismically active areas. The territory is crossed by active tectonic faults where tremors are periodically recorded, usually at depths of 10–30 kilometers and often unnoticed by residents. Still, experts stress the importance of knowing earthquake safety rules and relying solely on official information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

