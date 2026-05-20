M5.6 earthquake strikes Türkiye

No casualties or significant damage have been reported so far, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. However, classes in the city were temporarily suspended, and authorities also reported water discoloration in parts of the local supply system.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Battalgazi district of Malatya Province. According to the agency, the tremor occurred at 9:00 a.m. local time at a depth of 7.03 kilometers.

About an hour and a half later, a second earthquake measuring 3.6 struck the region at a depth of 12.1 kilometers.

The tremors were felt not only in Malatya but also in Kahramanmaraş, Diyarbakır, and neighboring areas.

Malatya Governor Seddar Yavuz announced the suspension of classes for one day at all educational institutions across the province. According to him, the measure was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of residents and students.

Authorities also reported discoloration in drinking water supplied from the Gündüzbey source, which serves part of the city. Municipal and sanitary services are conducting tests and monitoring water quality. Residents have been urged to exercise caution when using drinking water until the situation returns to normal.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said rescue and monitoring teams began inspecting the affected area immediately after the earthquake. According to him, no reports of serious consequences had been received at this stage.

As written before, as of 11:10 a.m. Monday, two trapped people were confirmed dead, and a 91-year-old man was rescued after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Liuzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local earthquake relief headquarters said.