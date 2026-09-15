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    M5.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Tobelo

    05:36, 15 September 2026

    A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M5.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Tobelo
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred at 10:58:03 UTC at a depth of 162.2 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 2.422°N, 128.170°E, about 78 kilometers north-northeast of Tobelo.

    Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 83 kilometers east of Lospalos, Timor-Leste.

    Earthquake Indonesia Southeast Asia World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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