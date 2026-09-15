M5.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Tobelo
05:36, 15 September 2026
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake occurred at 10:58:03 UTC at a depth of 162.2 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 2.422°N, 128.170°E, about 78 kilometers north-northeast of Tobelo.
Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 83 kilometers east of Lospalos, Timor-Leste.