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    M5.3 earthquake hits Timor-Leste

    06:40, 11 September 2026

    A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 83 kilometers east of Lospalos, Timor-Leste, on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    M5.3 earthquake hits Timor Leste
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred at 18:44 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was initially determined to be at 8.591 degrees south latitude and 127.751 degrees east longitude.

    Earlier, it was reported that a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Haixi Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

     

    Earthquake Natural disasters Asia-Pacific region World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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