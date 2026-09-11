M5.3 earthquake hits Timor-Leste
06:40, 11 September 2026
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 83 kilometers east of Lospalos, Timor-Leste, on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake occurred at 18:44 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was initially determined to be at 8.591 degrees south latitude and 127.751 degrees east longitude.
Earlier, it was reported that a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Haixi Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province.