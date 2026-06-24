M5.6 earthquake hits China

According to the latest data from the Kazakhstan Data Centre of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the earthquake was recorded on June 23, 2026, at 8:29 pm Astana time (15:29 GMT) in the territory of China.

The epicentre coordinates were recorded at 38.13 degrees north latitude and 95.05 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake measured 5.6 on the magnitude scale and had an energy class of 12.8.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck China’s Qinghai, leaving one person confirmed dead and four others injured.