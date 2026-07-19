M5.5 quake in Peru leaves 5 dead, 20 injured

The earthquake hit near the town of Chupaca at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the US Geological Survey said, as authorities continued to assess the full extent of the damage.

The hardest-hit area was the district of Chongos Bajo, where the fatalities were reported, although officials had not yet released the identities of the victims.

The tremor also damaged several historic religious monuments and other heritage sites, while power outages were reported across several districts.

Emergency teams were deployed to the affected areas to carry out search, rescue, and damage assessment operations.

⚠️ UPDATE: A shallow M5.5 earthquake hit central Peru, centered 2 km WSW of Sicaya, Junín.



Struck at a 10 km depth; authorities confirm at least 5 people were killed.



Heavy structural damage reported across Huancayo province.



Sismo - Terremoto - Perú - Sicaya pic.twitter.com/qbEHztwGXq — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) July 19, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Türkiye's eastern Malatya province early Saturday.