M5.0 quake strikes eastern Türkiye

The quake hit at 6.20 am local time (0320GMT), with its epicenter in the Battalgazi district at a depth of 15.59 kilometers (9.69 miles), AFAD said.

The tremor was felt in the neighboring provinces of Elazig, Adiyaman, Tunceli, and Sanliurfa.

AFAD said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the quake.

Murat Kurum, the environment, urbanization, and climate change minister, also said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal: "Following the earthquake in Battalgazi, there have been no adverse findings so far, but we are evaluating all reports.”

Malatya'da sabah saatlerinde meydana gelen 5 büyüklüğündeki deprem anı dükkanların güvenlik kameralarına böyle yansıdı⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lSvaJDV6R2 — Wire (@wire_tr) July 18, 2026

Malatya'da sabah saatlerinde meydana gelen 5 büyüklüğündeki deprem anı dükkanların güvenlik kameralarına böyle yansıdı⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lSvaJDV6R2 — Wire (@wire_tr) July 18, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that seismologists recorded an earthquake in the border region between Kazakhstan and Russia early on Saturday.