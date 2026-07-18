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    M5.0 quake strikes eastern Türkiye

    15:29, 18 July 2026

    A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Türkiye's eastern Malatya province early Saturday, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Anadolu reported.

    M5.0 quake strikes eastern Türkiye
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The quake hit at 6.20 am local time (0320GMT), with its epicenter in the Battalgazi district at a depth of 15.59 kilometers (9.69 miles), AFAD said.

    The tremor was felt in the neighboring provinces of Elazig, Adiyaman, Tunceli, and Sanliurfa.

    AFAD said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the quake.

    Murat Kurum, the environment, urbanization, and climate change minister, also said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal: "Following the earthquake in Battalgazi, there have been no adverse findings so far, but we are evaluating all reports.”

    Earlier, it was reported that seismologists recorded an earthquake in the border region between Kazakhstan and Russia early on Saturday.

    Türkiye World News Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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