M5.4 earthquake strikes southeastern Türkiye

The epicentre was in the Karaköprü district, according to information published on the website of Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at a depth of 7.39 kilometres (4.6 miles).

Tremors were also felt in surrounding provinces.

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak told Anadolu that, according to initial assessments, there were no reports of deaths or structural collapses in the city.

He said teams are continuing inspections in the area.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred in Tajikistan.