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    M5.4 earthquake strikes southeastern Türkiye

    15:33, 24 September 2026

    A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Şanlıurfa in southeastern Türkiye at 10:40 a.m. local time (0740 GMT), Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu Ajansı.

    M5.4 earthquake strikes southeastern Türkiye
    Photo source: aa.com.tr

    The epicentre was in the Karaköprü district, according to information published on the website of Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

    The quake occurred at a depth of 7.39 kilometres (4.6 miles).

    Tremors were also felt in surrounding provinces.

    Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak told Anadolu that, according to initial assessments, there were no reports of deaths or structural collapses in the city.

    He said teams are continuing inspections in the area.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred in Tajikistan.

    World News Türkiye Earthquake Natural disasters Eurasia Incidents
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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