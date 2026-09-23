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    M 4.7 quake jolts Tajikistan

    14:51, 23 September 2026

    A magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred on September 23 in Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.

    M 4.7 quake jolts Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Tasnim

    The quake was recorded at 10:46 a.m. Astana time.

    Its energy class is K 11.35; the mpv magnitude is 4.7.

    The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.90 degrees north latitude, 71.93 degrees east longitude.

    As earlier reported, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck northwest of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

    Earthquake Tajikistan Central Asia Natural disasters
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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