M 4.7 quake jolts Tajikistan

The quake was recorded at 10:46 a.m. Astana time.

Its energy class is K 11.35; the mpv magnitude is 4.7.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.90 degrees north latitude, 71.93 degrees east longitude.

As earlier reported, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck northwest of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).