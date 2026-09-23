M 4.7 quake jolts Tajikistan
14:51, 23 September 2026
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred on September 23 in Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.
The quake was recorded at 10:46 a.m. Astana time.
Its energy class is K 11.35; the mpv magnitude is 4.7.
The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.90 degrees north latitude, 71.93 degrees east longitude.
As earlier reported, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck northwest of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).