M5.4 earthquake hits southwestern Colombia
23:42, 3 November 2026
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rioblanco in southwestern Colombia on November 3, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 09:13:14 UTC (04:13:14 local time) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
Its epicenter was located 24 kilometers north-northwest of Rioblanco.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Tajikistan on November 3.