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    M5.4 earthquake hits southwestern Colombia

    23:42, 3 November 2026

    A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rioblanco in southwestern Colombia on November 3, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M5.4 earthquake hits southwestern Colombia
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 09:13:14 UTC (04:13:14 local time) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

    Its epicenter was located 24 kilometers north-northwest of Rioblanco.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Tajikistan on November 3.

    Earthquake Natural disasters Colombia World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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