M5.4 earthquake hits southwestern Colombia

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 09:13:14 UTC (04:13:14 local time) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Its epicenter was located 24 kilometers north-northwest of Rioblanco.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Tajikistan on November 3.