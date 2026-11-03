M4.6 quake hits Tajikistan

According to operational data from the Kazakhstan National Data Center, tremors occurred at 10:35 am Astana time (GMT 05:35 am).

The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.80° north latitude, 72.93° east longitude.

The magnitude of the quake was 4.6, and the energy class was 10.8.

No information on casualties or damage was provided in the operational report.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck China today.