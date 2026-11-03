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    M4.6 quake hits Tajikistan

    13:15, 3 November 2026

    An earthquake measuring 4.6 hit Tajikistan on November 3, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M4.6 quake hits Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Screenshot / Kazakhstan National Data Center

    According to operational data from the Kazakhstan National Data Center, tremors occurred at 10:35 am Astana time (GMT 05:35 am).

    The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.80° north latitude, 72.93° east longitude.

    The magnitude of the quake was 4.6, and the energy class was 10.8.

    No information on casualties or damage was provided in the operational report.

    Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck China today.

    Tajikistan Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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