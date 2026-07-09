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    M5.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan

    16:13, 9 July 2026

    Seismologists recorded a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Tajikistan on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    Seismometer
    Photo source: Anadolu Ajansı

    According to the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake occurred in Tajikistan on July 9, 2026, at 6:15 a.m. Astana time (1:15 a.m. GMT).

    Epicenter coordinates: 38.57°N, 73.90°E. Magnitude: mb=5.3. Energy class: K=11.9. Depth: h=205 km.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.

    World News Central Asia Tajikistan Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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