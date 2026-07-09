M5.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan

According to the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake occurred in Tajikistan on July 9, 2026, at 6:15 a.m. Astana time (1:15 a.m. GMT).

Epicenter coordinates: 38.57°N, 73.90°E. Magnitude: mb=5.3. Energy class: K=11.9. Depth: h=205 km.

Earlier, Kazakhstan expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.