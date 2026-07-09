M5.3 earthquake strikes Tajikistan
16:13, 9 July 2026
Seismologists recorded a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Tajikistan on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake occurred in Tajikistan on July 9, 2026, at 6:15 a.m. Astana time (1:15 a.m. GMT).
Epicenter coordinates: 38.57°N, 73.90°E. Magnitude: mb=5.3. Energy class: K=11.9. Depth: h=205 km.
Earlier, Kazakhstan expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.