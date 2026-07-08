Kazakhstan expresses condolences over devastating earthquake in Venezuela

Yerzhan Ashikbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to those injured, and expressed his support to all those affected by this tragedy.

Kazakhstan shares the grief of the friendly people of Venezuela and reaffirms its solidarity during this difficult time.

Photo source: gov.kz

As reported earlier, the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 3,535, with 16,740 people injured, according to an update from National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.