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    Kazakhstan expresses condolences over devastating earthquake in Venezuela

    05:21, 8 July 2026

    First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev visited the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he signed the book of condolences opened in memory of those who lost their lives as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA press service.https://qazinform.com/

    Kazakhstan expresses condolences over devastating earthquake in Venezuela
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Yerzhan Ashikbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to those injured, and expressed his support to all those affected by this tragedy.

    Kazakhstan shares the grief of the friendly people of Venezuela and reaffirms its solidarity during this difficult time.

    Kazakhstan expresses condolences over devastating earthquake in Venezuela
    Photo source: gov.kz

    As reported earlier, the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 3,535, with 16,740 people injured, according to an update from National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Condolence letters Venezuela Natural disasters Earthquake Incidents
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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