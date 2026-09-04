M5.1 earthquake strikes China's Qinghai Province
03:20, 4 September 2026
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Haixi Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 1:04 a.m. on Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reports.
The epicentre was monitored at 37.84 degrees north latitude and 95.59 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the centre said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a second earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.4, had been recorded in China within 24 hours.