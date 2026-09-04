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    M5.1 earthquake strikes China's Qinghai Province

    03:20, 4 September 2026

    A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Haixi Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 1:04 a.m. on Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reports.

    Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border area
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The epicentre was monitored at 37.84 degrees north latitude and 95.59 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the centre said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a second earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.4, had been recorded in China within 24 hours.

    Earthquake Natural disasters China World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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